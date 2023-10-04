nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Downgraded by Stephens to Equal Weight

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, September 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. nCino has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $37.25.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that nCino will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $2,634,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,340,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,729,017.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $208,516.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 392,732 shares in the company, valued at $11,801,596.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $2,634,064.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,340,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,729,017.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,288 shares of company stock worth $7,656,684 in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the second quarter valued at about $860,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in nCino during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of nCino by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 1,404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 470,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,178,000 after buying an additional 439,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

