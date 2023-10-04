Needham & Company LLC Raises nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $40.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NCNO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Get nCino alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCNO

nCino Stock Down 4.4 %

NCNO stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 0.39. nCino has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean Desmond sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $77,028.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 301,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean Desmond sold 2,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $77,028.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $2,634,064.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,340,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,729,017.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,288 shares of company stock worth $7,656,684. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 425.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of nCino during the first quarter worth about $42,176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in nCino by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.