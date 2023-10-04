Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receives $124.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Societe Generale raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HSBC upgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nestlé from $152.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $111.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average of $121.40. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $102.78 and a 1-year high of $131.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé in the second quarter worth $4,577,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 407.0% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,950,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 13,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

