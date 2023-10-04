Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Reed Hastings Sells 17,717 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, September 1st, Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08.

Netflix stock opened at $376.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after buying an additional 1,839,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.06.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

