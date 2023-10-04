Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter valued at $643,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 853,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after purchasing an additional 261,238 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $232,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NBXG opened at 10.10 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.70 and a twelve month high of 11.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.41.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

