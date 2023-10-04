Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 336 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 12,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 21.1% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HSBC began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

