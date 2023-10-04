Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,860 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Schrödinger by 733.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.36. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Schrödinger had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDGR

Schrödinger Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.