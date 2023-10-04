Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,643,000 after buying an additional 116,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,087,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,340,922,000 after buying an additional 2,011,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NIKE by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,334,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,028,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.07 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

