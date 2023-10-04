Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $102,000 Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 91.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

FEZ stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.96. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $47.40.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

