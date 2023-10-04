Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $131,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group stock opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $90.77 and a one year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.37.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

