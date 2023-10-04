Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in AutoNation by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $143.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.41 and a 200-day moving average of $147.68. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total transaction of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,771 shares of company stock valued at $22,839,759. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

