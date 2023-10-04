Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $83,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average is $97.64. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.37 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

