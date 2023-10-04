Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $92,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $181.14 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.22 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.32. The company has a market capitalization of $120.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

