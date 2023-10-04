Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.