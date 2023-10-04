Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 346 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

