Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

