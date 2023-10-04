Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $73.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

