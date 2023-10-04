Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.85. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.