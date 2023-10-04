Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 25,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

