Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 26 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 93.5% during the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $897.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $808.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $809.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $780.42. The company has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,841,391. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

