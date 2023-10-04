Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 339 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.