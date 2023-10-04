Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 810 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 million. Analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $182,961.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,374,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,478,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $182,961.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,374,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,478,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $126,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,203,219.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 373,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,991. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

