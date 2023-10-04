Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

