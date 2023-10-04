Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 15,671.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after buying an additional 157,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,194.67.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $3,010.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,095.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,815.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $19.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

