NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 6.5 %

NYSE NEP opened at $23.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 557,818 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 124,575 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,680 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,847 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.