NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Director Robert Holmes Swan Purchases 13,072 Shares of Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.07 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of NIKE

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

