Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 11,966 F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,966 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,003,000 after acquiring an additional 667,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,750,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,708,000 after acquiring an additional 576,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942,178 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,879,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Read Our Latest Report on FNB

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.