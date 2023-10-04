Nilsine Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Relx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 306,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Relx by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,080 ($37.23) to GBX 3,200 ($38.68) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,100 ($25.38) to GBX 2,200 ($26.59) in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,880.00.

Relx Price Performance

RELX opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $35.14.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

