Nilsine Partners LLC Decreases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

PXD opened at $223.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PXD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

