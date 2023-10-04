Nilsine Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,424,000 after buying an additional 4,286,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,300,000 after buying an additional 1,070,505 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,698,000 after buying an additional 910,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $104.28 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $114.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.23 and a 200-day moving average of $102.63. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

