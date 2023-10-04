Nilsine Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Nilsine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Commercial Vehicle Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 633,990.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 69,739 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 711.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 174,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVGI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Vehicle Group

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,929.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Chung Kin Cheung acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,222. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger L. Fix sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,869 shares of company stock worth $89,998 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVGI opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.07. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Featured Articles

