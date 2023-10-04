Nilsine Partners LLC Invests $209,000 in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 1.5% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 72,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Ryanair by 135.1% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 382,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,330,000 after acquiring an additional 219,945 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at about $9,319,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at about $14,755,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at about $3,195,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryanair in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Ryanair Trading Down 0.6 %

RYAAY opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $112.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.90. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

