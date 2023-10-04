Nilsine Partners LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,461,951,000 after buying an additional 864,216,493 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after buying an additional 4,892,549 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,500,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.0 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $125.19.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,824 shares of company stock worth $14,449,606. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.