Nilsine Partners LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 3,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $382.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.62 and a 200-day moving average of $367.34. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $244.85 and a one year high of $428.16.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885 in the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

