Nilsine Partners LLC Purchases 1,369 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nilsine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

FTSL stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

