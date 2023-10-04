Nilsine Partners LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,790,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,948,558,000 after buying an additional 210,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,151,000 after buying an additional 73,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intuit by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $507.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $558.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $516.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.39.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. HSBC began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,081 shares of company stock valued at $20,551,736. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

