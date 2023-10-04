Nilsine Partners LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

