Nilsine Partners LLC Takes Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.97. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

