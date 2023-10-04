Nilsine Partners LLC Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $22,279,837,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

