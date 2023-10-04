Northern Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $509.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.