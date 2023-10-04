Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 2,200 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.18.

PFE opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

