Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 466 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northside Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $403.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

