NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Laurentian

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Laurentian’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Cormark cut NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.07.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NWH.UN

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Performance

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

Shares of NWH.UN stock opened at C$4.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.24. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$4.70 and a 52 week high of C$11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79.

(Get Free Report)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.