Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $155.97 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

