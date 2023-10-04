Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

