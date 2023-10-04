Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

Get Okta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Okta

Okta Stock Down 2.3 %

Okta stock opened at $78.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Okta has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $272,438.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at $567,290.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,505 shares of company stock worth $1,453,090. 7.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Okta by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Okta by 365.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Okta by 350.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.