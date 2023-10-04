OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.31.

OncoCyte Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.98. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

