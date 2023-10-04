Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Shares of Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.26. Opsens shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 5,700 shares trading hands.

Opsens Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

