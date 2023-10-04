Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company's stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of OGEN opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGENGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics Company Profile



Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Articles

