Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of OGEN opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

