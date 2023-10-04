Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Shares of OGEN opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. Oragenics has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $17.40.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Oragenics
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
