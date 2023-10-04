Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded at Bank of America

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

Orange Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange

Shares of ORAN opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Orange has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Orange by 1,033.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after buying an additional 111,806 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 196,445 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,405,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 437,482 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

