Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded at Bank of America

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ORAN
Orange Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Orange by 1,033.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after buying an additional 111,806 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 196,445 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orange by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,405,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 437,482 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orange
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Reliable Growing Dividends Near Rock-Bottom Prices
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 5 Short Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts For Rebounds
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.